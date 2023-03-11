Gibault wins first state hoops title

Gibault boys basketball players celebrate at the end of Saturday’s Class 1A state final in Champaign. (Corey Saathoff photo)

History was made Saturday in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team defeated Scales Mound, 65-45, to capture the IHSA Class 1A state title. It was the first such championship in the sport for the Hawks. It came 24 years after the program lost in the final seconds of the 1999 state final.

Gibault went up comfortably early, 14-2, but Scales Mound battled back make it just a two-point lead for the Hawks at halftime, 25-23.

Scales Mound took a 26-25 lead in the first minute of the third quarter, after which the teams traded baskets – including several three-pointers – for much of the frame.

Gibault took a 45-39 edge into the fourth quarter when junior Hudson Blank gave them some breathing room. Blank hit two straight three-pointers to give his team a 53-39 advantage with 5:26 remaining in the contest.

Gibault went on a 29-8 run to close out the game.

Gibault seniors Kameron Hanvey and Kaden Augustine hug at the end of Saturday’s win, which was their final game together. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Kaden Augustine, a senior all-stater, led Gibault with 24 points – including 9-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line. Gavin Kesler, a junior, contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. Another senior, Kameron Hanvey, had nine assists and and five steals to go along with four points. Blank had 15 points.

Longtime legendary Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter said the hot start for his team Saturday may have actually been a negative, as Scales Mound outworked the comfortable Hawks to get back in it. Thankfully, Gibault was able to re-focus.

“The key was the way we handled the third quarter,” Rueter said. “We took care of the ball well and made free throws.”

For longtime legendary Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter, the win was the cherry on top of a 43-year tenure that now has brought his hoops program 796 victories.

“It doesn’t get a whole lot better than this,” Rueter told reporters after the game.

When asked by one media outlet if this was the end of his coaching career, Rueter responding by asking “Do you know something I don’t?” – drawing laughter from those in the press conference.

Rueter said he will step back and evaluate his situation during the off-season.

“I still enjoy coaching,” he said.

A parade welcoming home the state champs is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, starting from Walmart and making its way south on Market Street, to Fourth Street to Moore Street, ending with a reception at the Gibault gym. The public is encouraged to line the streets in celebration.

