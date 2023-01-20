SPPCS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School boys basketball squad. The Falcons won the Boys AA Diocesan Basketball Tournament last week, defeating St. Joseph (Olney), 57-49, in the championship game. In addition, the Falcons won the SPPCS Christmas Tournament and placed fourth in the Cahokia Conference, finishing the season with a 23-4 record. Pictured, front row, from left, are Hayden Calvert, Colby Kincheloe, Cole Frierdich, Xandric Phillips and Patrick Murphy; back row: Evan Niebruegge, Oscar Gedris, Kole Schilling, Jacob Steingruby, Jacob Kipping and Nolan Snell. The Falcons were coached by Dusty Calvert.