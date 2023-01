The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad coached by Dennis Rueter. The Hawks are 15-3 this season and have won 13 of their past 14 games following Monday’s 73-56 victory over Valmeyer at the Chester Invitational Tournament. Gibault has posted wins over Freeburg, Pinckneyville, Mater Dei and Marquette this season. Top scorers for the Hawks have been Kaden Augustine (16.3 points per game) and Gavin Kesler (15 points per game).