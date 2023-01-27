WJHS girls basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls basketball squad. WJHS ended its season Saturday with a loss to Casey Middle School at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L State Tournament played at Rend Lake College. The team advanced to the state tourney by virtue of winning the Belleville regional earlier this month. Team members were Lizzie Davis, Kadence Lance, Delaney Ullrich, Bella Riesing, Addie Juelfs, Alyssa McClory, Bella Hicks, Emory Bockhorn, Addie Stell, Paige Lindhorst, Nichole Gum, Kenley Mueller, Maddie Jones, Maggie Blair and Brooklynn Truman.