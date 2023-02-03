WHS cheerleading | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School cheerleading squad. Waterloo won a sectional title Saturday after placing first in the medium varsity division at the IHSA O’Fallon Sectional. The Bulldogs posted a score of 91.87, which was just higher than second place Normal’s 91.43. This was the first time Waterloo cheer won a sectional title in six years. Team members include, not pictured in order, Madison Cox, Eleanor Bartosik, Ella Brumley, Belle Schmidt, Karsyn Lane, Anne Hicks, Brielle Kueper, Gwyn Kempfer, Erika Berning, Ashlyn Garrett, McClane Mercer, Ashtyn Seymour, Jaynanne Caupert, Sophie Breitwiser, Anna Washausen, Kaitlyn Eichelmann, MacKenzie Gower, Ellie Baker, Morgan Springer, Maddy Prather, Karlee Habermehl, Keria Schmitz, Sadie Wyrick and Alyvia Strong.