CHS cheerleading | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity cheerleading squad. The Eagles capped off another stellar competition season by placing second in the small division at the IHSA state meet in Bloomington over the weekend. This came after winning an IHSA sectional title the weekend before and an Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state title in January. Pictured, front row, from left, are Cadence Johnson, Reagan Search, Grace Anderson, Keirstyn Shreve and Ava Rehmer; back row: Coach Robbie Walters, Mia McConachie, Eden Peters, Lylah Bridges, Kenzie Slusser, Daylen Stevens, Calli Potochney, Ally Diveley, Sophia Walters, Coach Marla Rose and Coach Whitney Armington.