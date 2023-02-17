CMS seventh grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School seventh grade volleyball squad. The Eagles won all of their games at the recent Red Bud Elementary School Tournament to capture first place. Pictured with the tourney title plaque, front row, from left, are Maya Dill, London Cronin, Molly Harres and Parker Kish; back row: Coach Missie Steve, Alex Behrmann, Jojo Riemann, Gracin Butler, Parker Duguay, Marly Mathews, Anna Schreckenberg and Sadie Matecki. Not pictured are Reid Bailey and Ady Lyon.