SPPCS A Team Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School A Team junior high volleyball squad coached by Carrie Phelps. The Falcons, who went 2-12 last season, are 11-7 so far this season with only three eighth graders on the team. That includes a third place showing at the SPPS Collinsville Tournament last month. Pictured, front row, from left, are Clara Willson, Isabella Schuchardt, Ashley Murphy, Claire Higgerson and Lydia Higgerson; back row: Kamille Grohmann, Mia Miller, Lucy Range, Kate Kreps and Lily-Marie Moss.