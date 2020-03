The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School Volleyball A Team. For the third year in a row, the Pirates won the Vicki Janey Memorial Tournament at St John’s in Chester on Saturday. The team is 18-1-1 on the season, with its only loss to St. Ann’s of Nashville, who VJHS topped for the SIJHSAA Class S state title last season. At the Chester tourney, Valmeyer downed Evansville and Red Bud Lutheran before topping St. John’s Lutheran Chester in the championship game.