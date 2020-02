The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball team coached by Matt Blaskiewicz. The Hawks finished the 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 18-14, including victories in four of their past six games. Gibault, which was led by senior Ashlyn Wightman (14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds per game) and junior Maddie Davis (10.2 points, 5.9 assists per game) ended its season in Class 1A regional play on Feb. 12.