ICS fifth grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School fifth grade girls volleyball team. ICS captured the St. Clare of O’Fallon Volleyball Tournament championship on Feb. 8. ICS defeated St. Clare B in the championship after beating St. Clare A and Queen of Peace. Team members are Claire Wachtel and Eleanor McGuire in front and Anna Hornacek, Ella Boyd, Hayden Lieber, Naomi Langhans, Julia Hoeflinger, Carolyn Randle, Avery Melliere and Megan Janson in back. The team is coached by Mandy McGuire and Kim Janson.