Bulldogs Wrestling Club | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bulldogs Wrestling Club. The youth wrestling program sent 10 wrestlers ages 5-7 to Bolingbrook on March 8 for the Bantam State Championships, ultimately placing third out of 121 teams. Pictured in front are Jason Totra of Waterloo and Grayden Schloemann of Red Bud, who each placed first in their respective division to earn a state title. In back, from left are Colby Stulce of Valmeyer (second place), Jogan Lazenby of Red Bud (sixth place), Johnny Eisenmann of Red Bud, Armin O’Guin of Waterloo (fifth place), Mason Mehring of Red Bud (second place), Jace Mathenia of Waterloo, Degan Stulce of Valmeyer (second place) and Liam Roscow of Red Bud (fifth place). The Bulldogs Wrestling Club consists of youngsters from Waterloo, Valmeyer, Red Bud, Freeburg, Dupo and Columbia. If interested in wrestling next year, visit “Waterloo Youth Wrestling” on Facebook.