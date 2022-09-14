Spikers keep on the up and up

Pictured are Columbia High School volleyball sisters Kinley and Karsen Jany.

In recent high school volleyball action, local squads are showing promise.

Gibault (10-3) won three recent matches, the most recent being a 25-8, 29-31, 25-11 victory over Granite City on Monday.

Abby Grohmann, who ranks fourth in the St. Louis area at 4.45 kills per game, led the way with 16 kills for the Hawks.

Kamille Grohmann and Lucy Range each had 13 points, with Range adding 18 assists and seven kills.

Range ranks second in the St. Louis area at 1.19 aces per game and in third in the area at 3.61 points per game.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 25-20, 19-25, 25-13 over Okawville. Abby Grohmann again had 16 kills and Range had 11 points, nine kills and 21 assists.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks won 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 at Collinsville. Range finished with 15 points, eight kills and 19 assists. Kate Kreps added 11 points and 11 kills.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Chester before hosting Monroe County rival Columbia on Monday.

Valmeyer (10-4) went 3-2 in the Benton Tournament over the weekend.

The Pirates lost to West Frankfort and Woodlawn before topping Sesser-Valier, Grayville and Thompsonville.

Brooke Miller was named to the all-tourney team for the Pirates.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-18, 25-12 over Steeleville. Miller had 12 points and four blocks. Markee Voelker had eight kills and Jayna Krekel contributed 16 assists.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 25-9, 25-14 at New Athens. Krekel had 18 assists, Mia McSchooler had nine points and seven kills, and Voelker had nine kills.

Valmeyer hosts Dupo this Thursday night.

Miller leads the team so far this season with 36 blocks and 23 aces. Voelker leads in kills with 96. Krekel leads in assists with 170 and McSchooler leads in digs with 110.

Waterloo (7-2) continued its solid play with a 25-22, 25-18 win over Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Waterloo won 25-15, 25-13 and home over Collinsville last Tuesday. Emma Day and Josie Briggs each had seven kills, Lilly Heck had eight points and 19 assists, and Kenzy Koudelka added nine points for the Bulldogs, who hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday and play this coming Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Day is currently tops in the St. Louis area at 2.06 blocks per game. Briggs ranks third in the area at 1.19 aces per game.

Columbia (8-6) has won three of five recent matches.

At the Mascoutah Tournament over the weekend, the Eagles went 2-2. Columbia defeated Murphysboro in three sets, lost to Mascoutah and Pinckneyville, and then downed Collinsville.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 12-25, 27-25, 25-23 over Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central. Ava Mathews had 10 kills, Karsen Jany had five blocks and Megan Bolyard had 15 aces.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 25-18, 25-20 over Wood River. Kate Toenjes led the Eagles with 12 assists.

Jany ranks seventh in the St. Louis area at 1.37 blocks per game and eight with a 98.28 serve percentage per game.

Columbia plays at Roxana on Thursday before traveling to Gibault on Monday and playing at Red Bud on Tuesday.

Dupo (1-7) lost at Marissa on Thursday, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25.

The Tigers played Tuesday at Wood River, play Thursday at Valmeyer and host Sparta on Monday.