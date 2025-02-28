Southern Illinois Bulldogs Wrestling Club | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- February 28, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Southern Illinois Bulldogs Wrestling Club. The youth program had 51 wrestlers participate in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation South Regional in Bethalto on Feb. 23. Of those, 37 Bulldogs wrestlers are advancing to the sectional next Saturday at Belleville West High School. As a team, the SI Bulldogs placed first in the bantam, intermediate and senior divisions and second in the novice division. The IKWF State Tournament takes place March 6-8 in Peoria.

