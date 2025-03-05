Columbia Eagles Hockey Club | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Eagles hockey club. The Eagles defeated Alton in two straight games to take the best-of-three Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A finals Thursday night in O’Fallon. Columbia also won the 1A title in 2023, after which it was moved up to 2A. Team members Cam Ax, Mason Ax, Jace Bamvakis, Gavin Davis, Dalton Fitzgerald, Quentin Frentzel, Broedy Furlow, Jacob Hall, Travis Henson, Max Keeven, Ryder Kelly, Carter Lynch, Mikah Meinhardt, Mason Neidbalski, Cooper Reuss, Jack Reuss, Ben Roedl, Kaden Ross and Kraig Spisak.