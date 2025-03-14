Columbia Eagles JV Hockey | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Eagles Junior Varsity Hockey Club. After going 17-1-2 in Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association league play, the Eagles defeated Granite City, Triad and then Edwardsville in the playoffs for the MVCHA JV Gold Division championship. Columbia won a deciding game three over Edwardsville in a shootout for the title. Pictured, front row, from left, are Jacob Nelson, Peyton Jones, Cooper Reuss, Ryder Kelly, Kaden Ross, Travis Henson, Boston Sanderson, Laden Albrecht, Lucas Albrecht, Koby Haudrich and Cash Grissom; back row: James Singler, Patrick Kelly, Tanner Roessler, Jace Bamvakais, Philo Speichinger, Ben Roedl, Max Keeven, Gavin Davis, Jared Albrecht, Allen Lalk and Rece Sanderson.