SPPCS volleyball | Team of the Week
- March 19, 2025
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School junior high girls volleyball squad. The Falcons placed second on Sunday in the Belleville Diocesan AA Tournament, losing to St. Clare. Pictured, front row, from left, are Lucy Reno, Brooke Birkner, Ryann Happel and Morgan Yanko; back row: Assistant Coach Kayla Huels, Assistant Coach Liz Schaltenbrand, Akenna Poetker, Addie Riebeling, Grace Kessler, Chylee Poetker and Head Coach Jessica James.