WJHS boys basketball | Team of the Week
- February 19, 2025
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball squad. The Bulldogs won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title to advance to the state tournament. On Saturday, the team ended its season with a loss at the state tourney to Centralia Junior High School. Team members included Tyler Major, Braden Wallace, Jude Latchem, Easton Maurer, Jacob Otten, Easton Propst, Caden Kite and Cannon Hensiek.