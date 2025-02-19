WJHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- February 19, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball squad. The Bulldogs won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title to advance to the state tournament. On Saturday, the team ended its season with a loss at the state tourney to Centralia Junior High School. Team members included Tyler Major, Braden Wallace, Jude Latchem, Easton Maurer, Jacob Otten, Easton Propst, Caden Kite and Cannon Hensiek.

