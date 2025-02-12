VJHS boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School boys basketball squad. The Pirates (24-7) advanced to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament by virtue of a regional championship win over St. John’s Lutheran (Red Bud) last week. Valmeyer opened the state tourney with a 31-28 victory over Waltonville on Saturday at Rend Lake College. On Monday, the Pirates ended their season with a 46-42 loss to Thompsonville. Pictured, front row, from left, are team members Logan Diemert, Albert Hoerr, Easton Gregory, Matthew Blackwell, Kasin Gregory, Braden Eckenfels and Ryder Klinkhardt; back row: Jace Wuelling, Jackson Klinkhardt, Blake Nagel, Griffin Kohnz, Graham Knobloch, Carter McSchooler, Cohen Everett and Blake Crossin.

