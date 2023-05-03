Softballers keep the line moving

Waterloo’s Aidan Dintelman is hitting .403 this spring.

All of the local high school softball teams experienced the thrill of victory in recent action, though some more than others.

Waterloo (13-9) snapped a three-game losing skid with an 8-6 win Monday at Civic Memorial. The Bulldogs got three hits each from Jada Voelker – who homered – Mia Miller and Aidan Dintelman.

On Friday, Waterloo lost 5-4 to Wesclin. Mallory Thompson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Voelker and Dintelman each added two hits.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs dropped an 8-0 contest to Triad. Samantha Juelfs collected the only hit for Waterloo, which committed five errors on the day.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Highland before hosting Mascoutah on Monday.

Juelfs, a freshman, leads Waterloo in hitting at .450 with 24 runs, followed by Miller at .426 with 20 RBIs and fellow freshman Dintelman at .403 with 20 runs.

As a pitcher, Miller is 7-5 with a 1.60 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 83 innings.

Columbia (12-9) won 8-5 over Centralia on Saturday, getting three hits each from Elle van Breusegen, Julia Foster and Jaylyn Brister.

Paige Froess struck out seven in five and one-third innings for the mound victory.

On Friday, the Eagles eked out a 7-6 win over Breese Central. Each team plated four runs in the seventh inning.

Foster and van Breusegen collected two hits each, with Foster picking up the complete game pitching win.

Last Wednesday, Columbia dropped a 10-1 contest at Edwardsville. Karsen Jany went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost 4-1 at Salem despite a 2-for-2 day from Froess.

Columbia hosted Roxana on Tuesday and hosts Freeburg this Thursday.

Brister is hitting .500 with 20 RBIs and 21 runs this spring, followed by van Breusegen at .421 with 11 stolen bases and 28 runs. Froess is hitting .417 with 23 RBIs and is 6-2 as a pitcher with a 2.11 ERA.

Valmeyer (11-1) continues to post wins.

On Monday, the Pirates picked up a 15-10 victory over Father McGivney. Valmeyer plated 11 in the first inning and held on late.

Kylie Eschmann and Peyton Similey each went 4-for-5 on the day. Avery Proffer, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Brooke Miller and Mia McSchooler added three hits each.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 9-8 over Marissa. Valmeyer scored four runs in the seventh inning to emerge victorious.

Miller went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs. Similey went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Miller is hitting .510 with 10 runs and is 7-0 with a 1.34 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Dupo, hosts Wesclin on Wednesday, hosts Lebanon on Thursday and hosts Chester on Monday.

Other offensive leaders for Valmeyer include McSchooler (.478, 12 runs), Markee Voelker (.468, 11 doubles, 15 RBIs) and Eschmann (.458, 19 RBIs).

Gibault (5-9) won two of three recent games.

On Monday, the Hawks won 17-2 over East St. Louis. Sophie Winkler went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs. Karina Jerkatis added two hits, and Hope Chambers had a double and three RBIs.

On Friday, Gibault won 12-6 over Father McGivney. The Hawks trailed 6-4 after five innings before plating five runs in the sixth innings and three more in the seventh.

Myah Ticer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Libby Mesch and Iroda Makhamatjonova collected three hits each. Chambers went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases for the Hawks.

Last Tuesday, Gibault dropped a 10-8 contest at Bunker Hill. Ticer went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the loss.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Mater Dei and Thursday at Althoff.

Emma Steibel is hitting .415 with four doubles this season and Ashley Murphy is hitting .394 with 10 runs for the Hawks.

Dupo (6-9) won 10-8 over New Athens on Thursday. Kaylyn Woods went 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs. Kyann Prater went 4-for-4 for the Tigers.

Last Tuesday, Dupo rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to win 10-8 over Lebanon. Prater went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Woods went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs.

Maddie Ehrhard also homered in the win.

Dupo plays Thursday at Steeleville, Monday at Wood River and Tuesday at Gibault.

Woods is hitting .528 to lead the Tigers with three home runs, six triples, seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 25 runs

Prater is hitting .500 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs.