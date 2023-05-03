Baseball teams keep streaking

Pictured, Columbia’s Dom Voegele slides into third base during a recent game at Busch Stadium. He’s a key member of an Eagles squad that has won 19 straight games.

Two local high school baseball teams are in the midst of winning streaks while others are aiming for similar consistency as the regular season enters the final stretch.

Columbia (21-1) has won 19 straight games and shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

On Monday, the Eagles posted a 6-3 victory over Collinsville despite being out-hit 10-7. Dominic Voegele, a highly touted senior who has committed to playing at the University of Kansas next season, went 3-for-4 and struck out four over two innings for the save.

On Saturday, Columbia easily won two games over Clayton, 15-0 and 16-6. Voegele was the star again, going 6-for-8 with two home runs and six RBIs on the day.

On Thursday, Voegele went 2-for-2 with a grand slam and five RBIs in a 10-7 victory over Breese Central.

Last Tuesday, Voegele homered twice more and struck out 14 in six-plus innings for Columbia in a 7-2 win at Salem.

The Eagles hosted Roxana on Tuesday, host Freeburg on Thursday, play this weekend in Kentucky and host Belleville West on Monday.

Voegele leads the Eagles in most offensive and pitching categories. He’s hitting .515 with a .590 on base percentage and 1.030 slugging percentage. He has six homers, 22 RBIs, 32 runs and 19 stolen bases.

On the mound, the hard-throwing righty is 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 33 and one-third innings pitched.

Brody Landgraf, a freshman, is hitting .480 for the Eagles. Reed Drabant is hitting .463.

Waterloo (15-6) has now won seven straight and nine of its past 10 games.

On Monday, the Bulldogs blasted Civic Memorial to the tune of 19-4. Evan Davis continued his recent hot stretch by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. Nate Phillips and Jack Roessler added three hits each.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 9-5 over Jerseyville. Davis went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Koby Osterhage went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs broke open a close contest with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh en route to a 9-2 win over Collinsville. Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Bryce Reese and Nolan Veto added two hits apiece and Roessler pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Civic Memorial and Friday at Althoff before hosting Mascoutah on Monday and Nashville on Tuesday.

Davis, a senior all-stater in football, is hitting .478 with a .561 on base percentage, 26 RBIs and 20 runs.

Reese, also a senior all-stater in football, is hitting .466 with a .575 on base percentage and 16 RBIs while excelling behind the plate.

On the pitching side, Phillips is 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA, AJ Sensel is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA and Veto is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA.

Gibault (13-9) won 10-8 over Alton at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget on Monday. Daniel Darin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs to pace the Hawks. Darrin Kunkelmann and Jack Keeven added two hits each.

On Friday, the Hawks posted a 14-2 victory over Civic Memorial. A nine-run first inning sent Gibault on its way. Darin homered, and both Kunkelmann and Kameron Hanvey added two hits apiece.

Hanvey pitched all five innings for the win.

Last Wednesday, Gibault dropped a 2-1 contest in eight innings to Belleville East. All runs were scored in the final frame.

Brady Biffar pitched seven scoreless innings for the Hawks.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Mater Dei, hosts Nashville on Thursday and battles both Althoff and Belleville West in Belleville this Saturday before traveling Monday to Metro East Lutheran.

Darin is hitting .452 with a .623 on base percentage, 15 RBIs and 21 runs to lead Gibault.

Hanvey is hitting .406 with 30 runs and 14 stolen bases, and is 6-1 with a 2.76 ERA on the mound.

Hudson Blank is hitting .400 with 24 RBIs and 23 runs

Valmeyer (7-14) is struggling of late.

On Monday, the Pirates lost 15-0 to Father McGivney.

On Friday, Valmeyer dropped an 8-1 contest at Mater Dei. Elijah Miller went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases for the Pirates.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 6-2 at Marissa despite a 2-for-3 day from Miller with a stolen base and RBI.

Valmeyer lost Tuesday at Dupo, hosts Red Bud on Wednesday and Lebanon on Thursday, then hosts Chester on Monday.

Miller is hitting .352 with 16 runs and 37 stolen bases, and is 4-4 with a 3.78 ERA on the mound.

Landon Roy is hitting .310 with 18 runs and 25 stolen bases.

Dupo (3-12) lost 15-0 to New Athens on Monday.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers picked up a 9-1 victory over Lebanon. Chance Hunter went 3-for-3 with two runs and struck out eight in a complete game pitching effort.

Kaleb McGlasson and Logan Stevens added two hits each for Dupo, which plays Gillespie at Grizzlies Ballpark on Wednesday before traveling Thursday to Steeleville and Monday to Wood River.

Hunter is hitting .342 and is 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA as a pitcher.

Steven is hitting .326 with 12 stolen bases and 11 runs.