Softball squads make final pitch

Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller prepares to pitch during Monday’s regional final against Marissa in Dupo.

The high school softball season has come to an untimely end for local squads, with only Waterloo still fighting for survival.

Valmeyer (9-7) concluded its season with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of 17-win Marissa in the Class 1A Dupo Regional final on Monday.

A dropped fly ball by the Pirates led to a two-out, two-run rally for the Meteors in the third inning. A Marissa home run made it 3-0 in the fifth inning.

Valmeyer was unable to muster much of anything on offense all day.

The Pirates advanced to the regional final by virtue of a 6-2 victory last Tuesday over Odin in regional play. Markee Voelker and Peyton Similey each went 3-for-4 and Brooke Miller struck out 10 in a complete game pitching effort.

Voelker, Miller and Kylie Eschmann led the Pirates in hitting this spring. Miller, who was also the top pitcher, hit seven home runs.

Also in Dupo, Gibault (8-10) ended its season with a 12-2 loss to Marissa last Tuesday. Emma Schmidt led the Hawks with a triple and RBI.

Schmidt, a junior, led Gibault in hitting this season at .574 with a .672 on base percentage, five home runs, 22 RBIs and 26 runs.

Emma Steibel hit .400 and Libby Mesch hit .396.

Columbia’s season also came to an end. The Eagles (15-10) lost 12-2 to Marquette last Tuesday at the Class 2A Marquette Regional.

Karsen Jany went 2-for-3 for Columbia. She led the team in hitting this spring at .460 with five home runs, 29 RBIs and 29 runs.

Jaylyn Brister hit .430 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 runs.

Sam Augustine was 7-4 with a 1.91 ERA in the pitching circle.

Waterloo (17-10) ended its regular season with a 5-3 win at Edwardsville on Friday. Maddie Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Mia Miller struck out nine in a complete game pitching performance.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 9-7 over Granite City. The ‘Dogs plated all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Miller, Jada Voelker and Maddie Gummersheimer collected three hits each for Waterloo.

Waterloo opened Class 3A Highland Regional play Tuesday against Mascoutah, winning 1-0.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Highland vs. Centralia at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Davis leads Waterloo in hitting at .471 with a .545 on base percentage, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 34 runs and eight stolen bases.

Voelker is hitting .430 with 21 RBIs and Miller is hitting .398 with 19 RBIs in addition to her 12-6 pitching mark and 2.24 ERA.