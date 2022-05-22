Girls tracksters finish strong at state

Waterloo’s Molly Grohmann takes third place in the Class 2A high jump at the IHSA Girls Track State Meet on Saturday. (Chris Johns photo)

Columbia’s Abby Venhaus placed fourth in the Class 2A long jump and sixth in the triple jump at the state track meet. (Chris Johns photo)

The Republic-Times coverage area was represented well at the IHSA Girls Track State Meet this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Waterloo High School junior Molly Grohmann and Columbia High School junior Abby Venhaus were the highest placing locals, with other individuals and relay teams from Waterloo, Dupo and Red Bud also competing well against the state’s best.

Grohmann returned home with a third place medal in the Class 2A high jump, finishing with a height of 1.66 meters. Grohmann, who also competed in two relay events at state, placed second in the preliminary round to advance to Saturday’s high jump final.

Venhaus returned home with two state medals. She placed fourth in the Class 2A long jump with a distance of 5.35 meters. She placed 12th in the prelims to advance to Saturday’s final. Venhaus also placed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 10.99 meters. She placed seventh in the prelims to advance to the final. Lastly, Venhaus placed 27th in the Class 2A 100 meter run at state.

Waterloo’s 4×800 relay team placed 10th at state. (submitted photo)

Also at state, Waterloo’s young 4×800 meter relay team of sophomores Danielle Mudd and Angelynn Kanyuck and freshmen Cameron Crump and Kamryn Rader placed 10th in the Class 2A state final with a school record time of 10:04.94.

Waterloo’s 4×400 relay team of Grohmann, senior Marah Johnston, and freshmen Taylor Thorsten and Kristin Smith placed 10th at state. Waterloo’s 4×200 meter relay team of Grohmann, Thorsten, Smith and senior Carleigh McFarlane placed 12th at state. McFarlane was also a state qualifier earlier this year in girls bowling.

Thorsten also competed in the Class 2A 100 meter hurdles at state, placing 19th in the prelims. Only the top nine runners compete in the final.

In the Class 1A state meet, Dupo had several athletes competing this weekend.

Dupo’s Octavia Heidelberg runs in the 4×100 relay prelims at the IHSA Girls Track State Meet. (Chris Johns photo)

Dupo senior Kabrina Houston placed 18th in the prelims of the 100 meter run and Dupo junior Tamoni Jordan placed 21st in the prelims for the triple jump.

Dupo’s 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams of Houston, Jordan and seniors Octavia Heidelberg and Alexis Curtis placed 19th and 23rd in the prelims at state, respectively.

Also competing at the Class 1A state meet was Red Bud senior Hannah Sievers, who placed 13th in the prelims for the shot put.