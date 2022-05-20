Local boys tracksters qualify for state

Joe Schwartz Rand Mathews and Ethan Hogan Owen Scherff

Four local high school boys track athletes qualified for the state meet in Charleston by virtue of successful showings in sectional competition on Wednesday.

At the Class 1A Chester Sectional, Gibault senior Owen Scherff won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles to advance to state. Scherff set personal records with finish times of 16.33 and 41.04 seconds, respectively, in these events.

At the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional, both Waterloo and Columbia athletes advanced.

Waterloo junior Joe Schwartz also qualified in two events. Schwartz placed third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:28.74. Schwartz placed second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:40.35.

Columbia sophomore Ethan Hogan qualified for state by placing third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:52.93.

Also at the Mascoutah Sectional, Columbia senior Rand Mathews qualified for state by placing second with a personal record distance of 13.50 meters in the triple jump.

The IHSA State Boys Track Meet takes place May 26-28 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.