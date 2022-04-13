Softball season in full bloom

At right, Waterloo’s Bethanie Ahne makes a catch during a recent home game. At left, Columbia’s Elle van Breuseugen makes a throw from the outfield during a recent home game.

Runs have been coming in bunches for the Waterloo High School softball team of late as the Bulldogs won two of three recent contests.

On Friday, Waterloo scored 14 runs in the first inning en route to a 23-0 victory over Cahokia.

Emma Day went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs, and Lyndsey Marquardt went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the ‘Dogs.

On Saturday, Waterloo split a doubleheader with Collinsville, winning 9-8 and falling 16-12.

In the 9-8 win, Maddie Gummersheimer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Kate Lindhorst smacked a home run for the ‘Dogs.

In the 16-12 loss, Maddie Davis hit two home runs, Marquardt went 4-for-5 and both Lilly Heck and Raelynn Melching collected three hits each.

Davis is hitting .519 to lead the Waterloo offense with 11 RBIs and 11 runs.

Day is hitting .433 with 12 RBIs and 12 runs.

Mia Miller is 4-2 with a 3.64 ERA in the pitching circle.

Waterloo (7-3) played Tuesday at Triad, winning 4-1. The Bulldogs plated three in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. Davis and Jada Voelker collected two hits apiece and Miller went the distance in the pitching circle.

Waterloo plays Friday at Red Bud.

Columbia (6-2) won 10-0 at home against Salem on Thursday.

Ella Riley homered, Karsen Jany went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kaitlyn Bearley and Elle van Breusegen each collected two hits for the Eagles.

Sam Augustine was stellar in the pitching circle, striking out 12 and allowing only one hit for the victory.

Leading the Columbia offense this spring is Jaylyn Brister at .520 with seven doubles, followed by Jany at .517 with eight RBIs and nine runs.

Augustine is 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, cruising to a 14-1 win. Meredith Riedel went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Columbia hosts Freeburg on Thursday, plays Friday at Granite City and travels to play O’Fallon and Mascoutah on Saturday.

Valmeyer (2-2) posted an 11-2 win over Steeleville last Tuesday, with Brooke Miller leading the way.

Miller, a sophomore, went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs and struck out 15 while allowing no walks.

Kylie Eschmann also homered for the Pirates, who host Gibault on Wednesday and host Lebanon on Thursday, weather permitting.

Miller is hitting .545 this season and has a 0.98 ERA in the pitching circle.

Dupo (2-4) dropped a 10-2 contest to New Athens last Tuesday despite Steffany Stansch going 3-for-3.

The Tigers are led on offense so far this spring by Kyann Prater at .471 with five runs and seven stolen bases. Kaylyn Woods is hitting .400.

Dupo plays at Gillespie on Wednesday and at Steeleville on Thursday.

Gibault (0-5) is still in search of its first win of the season.

Top hitters for the Hawks are Emma Schmidt at .500 and Libby Mesch at .455.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Valmeyer.