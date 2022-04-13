CHS grad sizzling at the plate for Mules

University of Central Missouri redshirt sophomore outfielder Brennen van Breusegen was voted the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hitter of the Week for his performance on the baseball diamond during the week of April 4-10.

The Columbia native earned his first career Hitter of the Week accolade after hitting a sizzling .667 as the Mules went a perfect 4-0 on the week – including a three-game sweep of Missouri Southern and a non-conference victory over Drury.

In his four games, he tallied 12 hits in 18 at bats, including four home runs and a double along with 13 RBIs, a 1.389 slugging percentage and .667 on-base percentage.

In the win over Drury, van Breusegen went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs before going a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs scored, a home run and four RBIs in a game one win over Missouri Southern.

He added a 2-for-4 performance with a homer and two RBIs vs. the Lions in game two before going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the series finale vs. Missouri Southern.

A Columbia High School graduate, van Breusegen is tied for the conference lead in batting average this season at .441. He is also sixth in slugging at .745 and fourth in on base percentage at .487.

He also has 36 RBIs and 30 runs scored for the Mules.

With a record of 29-4, UCM is ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division II poll.