Soccer teams catch playoff fever

Pictured, sophomore Waterloo goalkeeper Parker LaCroix makes a save during a recent home match.

The regional pairings are set in high school boys soccer, so local teams know when and where their postseason begins.

As to how it ends? That’s up to them.

Waterloo continues to impress, picking up a few more recent victories.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 2-1 at Collinsville. Eli Schwehr and Caeden Wille notched the goals and Parker LaCroix made 10 saves – including a penalty kick stop with just under six minutes remaining in the match.

On Tuesday, Waterloo won 5-1 at Jerseyville as Eli Schwehr netted a hat trick.

This past Thursday, the Bulldogs won 8-3 over Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference match. Ty Kinzinger recorded the hat trick and Grant Eugea chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Kinzinger leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 11 goals and eight assists. He is followed by Eugea with six goals and 15 assists. Wille has 10 goals and three assists.

Waterloo faces a Thursday rematch with unbeaten MVC rival Triad on the road.

The Bulldogs will host their own Class 2A regional, starting with a match against Mt. Vernon at 5 p.m. Oct. 18. With a win, Waterloo would play in the regional final at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 against either Anna-Jonesboro or Centralia.

Columbia (11-3-4) is also playing well to end its regular season.

The Eagles won 4-0 at traditionally tough Marquette on Monday. Hayes van Breusegen netted two goals and assisted on another.

That was followed by a 9-0 blasting of Roxana on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Columbia tied Triad, 0-0. Brady Hemminghaus came through in goal, making 10 saves for the Eagles.

Hemminghaus has a 0.75 goals against average and a .905 save percentage on the season.

Columbia hosts Maryville Christian on Thursday.

The Eagles were placed in the Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional, where they will take on Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13. With a win, Columbia would play for a regional title at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

Gibault (4-10-1) battled Mascoutah to a scoreless tie at home on Monday. That was followed by a 1-0 loss Tuesday to Granite City.

On Friday, the Hawks won 3-2 at Father McGivney. Gavin Kesler netted a hat trick for Gibault and Andy Altes tallied 16 saves in net.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 4-0 to Kirkwood.

Kesler leads the Hawks with 13 goals and two assists this season.

Gibault plays Wednesday at Althoff.

The Hawks begin Class 1A postseason play in the Carlyle Regional with an Oct. 14 match against Mater Dei. With a win, Gibault would play Oct. 17 in the regional final.

Valmeyer (1-12) dropped a 7-0 contest to Metro East Lutheran on Monday, and then lost 4-0 at home to Wesclin on Tuesday. See photos from that match by clicking here.

On Thursday, the Pirates picked up their first victory of the season, 4-1 over Carlyle. Ripken Voelker, who leads Valmeyer in scoring this fall, had two goals and an assist.

Also scoring goals for the Pirates were Caleb Hooker and Devin Phillips.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer dropped a 9-0 match to Gateway Science Academy.

The Pirates will play in the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional, beginning with a match against Mt. Carmel on a date yet to be determined.

The winner of that match faces Murphysboro on Oct. 14.