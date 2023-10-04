Digs, kills and blocks… oh my!

Pictured is Gibault’s Kate Kreps during a recent volleyball match.

In recent high school volleyball action, a couple of local squads cruised to more wins while a couple others had a bit tougher time.

Valmeyer continues to impress, improving to 22-3 on the season with a trio of victories.

The Pirates won 25-8, 25-12 at New Athens on Thursday, led once again by Brooke Miller with 11 kills and six blocks.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer posted a 25-20, 25-20 win at Carlyle. Brooke Miller had 13 kills, with Kierstin Miller adding nine kills, five blocks and eight assists for the Pirates.

Brooke Miller leads the team in kills and blocks, while Mia McSchooler is tops in points and digs and Violet Krekel is the assists leader this season.

Valmeyer won Tuesday at Okawville, hosts Marissa on Thursday and plays in a tourney at Red Bud on Saturday. See photos from Tuesday’s match by clicking here.

Columbia (16-4) won Thursday at Wood River, 25-13, 25-9. Claire Sandstrom collected nine kills and two blocks. Elliana Ames had 11 points. Megan Bolyard contributed 15 assists.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-14, 25-20 at Belleville West. Sandstrom again had nine kills, and Bolyard contributed 12 points and 15 assists.

Sandstrom and Ava Mathews are tied for the team lead in kills this season, while Ames leads in blocks and Kate Adams is tops in points.

Columbia hosts Salem on Thursday.

Gibault (15-10) picked up a 27-25, 23-25, 25-15 victory Monday over Father McGivney. Lucy Range had 16 points, 10 kills and 16 assists to lead the Hawks. Avery Gilpin added 11 kills, 11 assists and four blocks.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 25-18, 25-14 at East St. Louis. Range picked up eight kills and 13 assists. Kamille Grohmann added 10 points and four kills.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a 25-23, 23-25, 22-25 battle against Roxana. Range again led the way with 10 kills and 16 assists. Kamille Grohmann had nine kills and four blocks. Karmon Grohmann chipped in with five kills and six blocks.

Range leads the team this season in points, assists and kills.

Gibault hosted Mater Dei on Tuesday, falling in two sets, and plays Thursday at cross-town rival Waterloo in a “Dig Pink” match.

Waterloo (12-12) went 5-4 in recent action.

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost 26-24, 25-20 to Red Bud. Waterloo rebounded with a three-set victory Tuesday at Civic Memorial – including a 33-31 game three win.

Over the weekend, Waterloo went 3-2 in the Belleville East Tournament. The ‘Dogs lost to Cor Jesu and Belleville West on Friday, only to post wins over Belleville East JV, Champaign Centennial and Cahokia on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-8 over Jerseyville. Kenzy Koudelka had 11 points and four kills, with Megan Huebner adding seven kills and four blocks for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 25-16, 25-21 match with Triad. Lauren Gansmann had seven kills for the ‘Dogs, who host Gibault on Thursday.

Dupo (2-15) lost 25-15, 25-11 to Cahokia on Monday.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 25-18, 25-16 at Marissa.

Dupo won 25-16, 25-18 last Tuesday against Bunker Hill, getting four blocks each from Maddie Ehrhard and Allison Taylor.

Taylor is tops in points for the team this season, with Kaylyn Woods leading in kills and Ehrhard leads in blocks.