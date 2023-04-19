Soccer squads eyeing success

Gibault’s Emily Richardson leads her team in scoring this season with five goals and two assists.

The high school girls soccer season is kicking ahead for local squads.

Waterloo improved to 9-2-1 on the season with a 4-0 victory at home Monday against cross-town rival Gibault, followed by a 7-0 win Tuesday over Highland.

Taylor Lance scored two goals for the Bulldogs on Monday. Aubrey Heck also scored and Cambell Watters contributed a goal and an assist.

On Tuesday, seven different players scored for Waterloo. Grace Pohl recorded three assists.

Waterloo travels Thursday to Civic Memorial, hosts Father McGivney on Monday and plays Tuesday at Jerseyville.

The leading scorers this spring for the Bulldogs are Megan Jung (five goals, six assists) and Grace Pohl (three goals, nine assists).

Prior to Monday’s loss, Gibault (4-8) posted a 1-0 victory Thursday against Mascoutah.

Emily Richardson netted the game’s only goal for the Hawks on an assist from Aubry Thomas.

Richardson leads Gibault in scoring this season with five goals and two assists.

Gibault hosts Metro East Lutheran on Thursday and plays Friday at Maryville Christian before traveling Monday to Catholic rival Marquette.

Columbia (9-3-2) dropped a 2-1 battle in penalty kicks to Oakville on Monday night. Taylor Martin scored in regulation for the Eagles.

On Saturday, Columbia won 4-1 at Mascoutah. Maddie Mauch scored twice and teammates Riley Mathews and Samantha Schmuke also scored.

On Thursday, the Eagles dropped a 6-1 match to Granite City. Martin scored Columbia’s only goal on an assist from Mauch.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Nerinx Hall and this coming Tuesday at Belleville East.

Mauch is Columbia’s leading scorer with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Martin has nine goals and nine assists and Reese Woelfel has nine goals and four assists on the season.