Soccer regionals get kickin’ 

At left is Gibault’s Gavin Kesler during a match earlier this season. He leads the Hawks in scoring this season.

The goal is simple from now on for the three local high school boys soccer squads: just keep winning.

The Gibault Catholic High School soccer squad opened Class 1A Carlyle Regional action Saturday morning with a 2-1 victory over Mater Dei in cold and windy conditions.

Gavin Kesler, this year’s leading scorer for the Hawks (6-11-1), registered a goal and an assist. Kanen Augustine netted the game-winner for Gibault, which battled Massac County (Metropolis) on Tuesday in the regional final for a berth in Saturday’s Murphysboro Sectional.

Gibault won the regional title over Massac County, 3-2.

Saturday’s match for the Hawks will either be against Monroe County rival Columbia or Father McGivney.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Murphysboro.

Columbia (13-3-4) had no trouble in its opening match of the Class 1A Glen Carbon Regional on Friday, winning 8-0 over Metro East Lutheran.

Micah James scored twice, with both Hayes van Breusegen and Owen Worcester adding a goal and assist each for the Eagles.

Columbia faces Father McGivney on Wednesday in the regional final for the chance to play in Murphysboro.

The leading scorer this season for Columbia is Hayes van Breusegen with 20 goals and eight assists.

Waterloo (16-4) gets its postseason started at home Wednesday against Mt. Vernon. With a win, the Bulldogs would battle either Anna-Jonesboro or Centralia in a Class 2A regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The winner of the Waterloo Regional advances to the Freeburg Sectional to face the winner of the Civic Memorial Regional at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Waterloo closed out its regular season schedule with a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference wins last week.

The Bulldogs won 5-2 last Tuesday over Mascoutah, with Ty Kinzinger scoring twice.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 4-1 over Highland. Grant Eugea had a goal and an assist.

Kinzinger is the leading scorer this season for the ‘Dogs with 14 goals and 10 assists, followed by Eugea with seven goals and 18 assists.