Pirates with plenty of wind in their sails

Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller (4) jumps high to make a kill during Monday’s three-set victory at Gibault. See more photos from the match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Valmeyer High School volleyball squad won its 15th straight match Monday night at Gibault, improving to 31-3 on the season in the process.

The Pirates won 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, starting slow but building strength and team unity throughout the match.

Brooke Miller had 11 points and 18 kills and Violet Krekel contributed eight points and 19 assists for Valmeyer.

On Friday, the Pirates won 25-13, 25-20 at home over Father McGivney. Brooke Miller led the way again with 16 kills and five blocks. Kierstin Miller added seven points, nine kills and eight assists.

On Thursday, Valmeyer picked up a 25-10, 25-13 victory at home over Steeleville as Brooke and Kierstin Miller each had 10 kills.

The Pirates play Thursday at Lebanon.

Prior to Monday’s loss to Valmeyer, Gibault (18-15) went 3-1 in the Freeburg Tournament over the weekend. The Hawks posted wins over Mt. Vernon, Waterloo and Wesclin, with their lone tourney loss coming to Freeburg.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 25-22, 20-25, 11-25 to Mascoutah despite eight points, 10 kills and nine assists from Hawks leader Lucy Range.

Gibault played Tuesday at Freeburg and will host Althoff on Thursday.

Columbia (25-5) traveled south on Route 3 to win 25-11, 25-19 at Waterloo on Monday. Claire Sandstrom posted 10 kills to lead the Eagles.

Monday’s win was preceded by a 4-1 showing for Columbia at the O’Fallon Autumn Classic over the weekend. Columbia downed East St. Louis, Staunton, Belleville East and O’Fallon before falling to rival Breese Central in the final, 16-25, 25-22, 13-25.

Addison Walton, Columbia’s leader in digs this season, was selected to the all-tournament team.

On Thursday, Columbia won a conference match at Breese Central, 28-26, 25-23, as both Elliana Ames and Ava Mathews picked up four blocks and both Megan Bolyard and Samantha Spruill recorded 14 assists.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Granite City and Thursday at Freeburg.

Prior to Monday’s home loss to Columbia, Waterloo (14-18) went 1-3 at the Freeburg tourney over the weekend.

The Bulldogs posted a win over Benton but dropped matches to Nashville, Gibault and Chester. The loss to cross-town rival Gibault was in three sets, 25-16, 19-25, 12-15.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Highland.

Dupo (2-23) lost 25-14, 25-16 at New Athens on Thursday. Adrienne Latimer recorded five kills and five assists for the Tigers, who host Steeleville on Wednesday.