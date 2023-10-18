‘Dogs force must-win finale



Waterloo’s Koby Osterhage scored four touchdowns in Friday’s win at Mascoutah. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

The Waterloo High School football team kept its playoff hopes alive with a decisive road win Friday at Mascoutah.

The Bulldogs (4-4) got four touchdowns by senior Koby Osterhage on the night in a 42-13 victory.

Osterhage, a senior, opened the scoring with a 24-yard TD run at 10:35 of the first quarter. That was followed by a four-yard TD scamper by sophomore running back Derez Sayles to give Waterloo a 14-0 edge entering the second quarter.

Osterhage added two more TD runs in the second quarter, the first on a six-yard run and the next on a 23-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Conrad Lindhorst less than 20 seconds later. It was a 28-0 lead for Waterloo at halftime.

Following a 53-yard TD pass by Mascoutah, Osterhage scored on an 11-yard pass from Lindhorst at 1:24 of the third quarter.

Mascoutah scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Lindhorst answered his third TD pass of the night – this one to Chris Pete from 18 yards out with 7:04 remaining.

Sayles rushed for 125 yards and had 50 yards receiving for Waterloo.

Osterhage had 61 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving.

Lindhorst was 9-for-13 passing for 149 yards and the three TD passes without an interception.

On defense, Kaleb Buechler, Justin Manning and Brennan Schmitz recorded interceptions, Harrison Bartosik had a fumble recovery to go with seven tackles and six assists, and both Gavin Lich and Jack Roessler recorded sacks for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo hosts Freeburg (5-3) this Friday night, needing a win for a chance to make the playoffs.

Freeburg won 28-0 against Salem this past Friday.

Eagles fall again

The Columbia football squad suffered a 33-13 defeat at the hands of Breese Central at home on Friday night to fall to 1-7 on the season.

The Eagles led 7-6 after the first quarter, as junior quarterback Mason Voegele scored on a short TD run at 9:10. But a blocked punt fumble recovery TD by Breese Central followed at 4:33, with the Cougars missing the extra point.

Breese Central scored two rushing TDs in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead into halftime.

The Eagles got back in the game via a 42-yard TD pass from Voegele to Dalton Rainwater at 9:13 of the third quarter.

Unfortunately, that was the end of the scoring for Columbia on this night and the Cougars scored twice more in the final frame.

Voegele was 14-for-24 passing for 139 yards and one TD with no interceptions. He also ran for 63 yards.

Sam Denny once again led Columbia’s defense, recording 11 tackles and two assists.

Columbia closes out its season this Friday at Jerseyville.

Tigers snap skid

The Dupo football team finally snapped its four-game losing streak with a 30-28 victory over Flora on Friday.

The Tigers led comfortably before Flora made it too close for comfort late.

Dupo went up 14-0 on short TD runs by quarterback Deegan Prater and running back Ashton Stein. The first two-point try failed but the second one was successful.

Flora answered with a TD run but missed its two-point try, and the Tigers led 14-6 at halftime.

Dupo opened the second half with two quick scores, the first on a two-yard fumble recovery and then Stein scored his second TD of the night on a short run.

Both two-point tries were good and the Tigers led 30-6 in the third quarter.

Flora made a furious comeback, only to run out of time at the end.

Prater was intercepted twice on the night, but Dupo’s defense picked off four Flora passes in return.

The Tigers will try to reach five wind for the second straight year as they travel to Borgia on Friday.