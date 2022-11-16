Soccer kudos for several locals

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association recognized several local high school boys soccer players for their accomplishments on the pitch this fall.

Those selected to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team from this area were Columbia’s Jack Steckler, Waterloo’s Brenden Eschmann and Gibault’s Gavin Kesler.

Steckler, a senior forward, led the Eagles in scoring this season with 26 goals and seven assists – including seven game-winning goals. Steckler was also named to the IHSSCA’s All-Sectional All-Academic Team.

Eschmann, a junior defender, finished with two goals and four assists for the Bulldogs in addition to his solid play on the back line.

Kesler, a junior forward, recorded nine goals and three assists for the Hawks this season.

Those receiving IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention recognition from this area were Columbia’s Cam Ellner, Waterloo’s Caeden Wille and Gibault’s Zachary Tayon.

Ellner, a senior midfielder, finished with nine goals and 25 assists this season for the Eagles.

Wille, a sophomore forward, led the Bulldogs in scoring this fall with 18 goals and eight assists – including three game-winning goals.

Tayon, a senior midfielder, finished with seven goals and two assists for the Hawks. He also registered 15 blocks on the season.

Tayon’s teammate, Andrew Feldker, was selected to the IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic Team.

Those receiving IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship honors for their play this season were Gibault’s Benjamin Haney and Columbia’s Hayes van Breusegen.