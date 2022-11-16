Another Hall of Fame for Vogel

Mark Vogel

Longtime Waterloo High School and Waterloo Junior High School baseball coach Mark Vogel was selected this past week for inclusion in the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

His induction will take place this coming January.

Vogel was inducted into the Greater St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

He was inducted into the Mon-Clair Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2019 and was a member of the 1984 WHS baseball team that played in the state tournament. That team was inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

In 29 seasons as head coach for WHS varsity baseball, Vogel has amassed 551 wins and played in multiple state tournaments.

In 32 seasons as WJHS baseball coach, Vogel has won more than 520 games and captured three Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state titles.