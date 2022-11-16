Girls hoops season tips off

Columbia’s Sam Schmuke (left) controls the ball during Monday’s win over Marquette in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school girls basketball season got underway Monday with Columbia and Dupo both hosting tip-off tournaments.

Columbia hosted Marquette on Monday night to start off the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, winning 40-30. The Eagles went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take control of the contest.

Karsen Jany and Sam Schmuke each scored 14 points to pace Columbia. Jany added nine rebounds and two steals. Schmuke added six rebounds and three steals.

Columbia will take on rival Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as the tourney continues through Saturday afternoon.

Waterloo opened its highly anticipated 2022-23 campaign with a 60-34 victory over Belleville East on Monday.

The Bulldogs led 17-7 after the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime.

Norah Gum and Liv Colson each scored 20 points to lead Waterloo. Gum added eight rebounds and three blocks. Colson had four steals.

Sam Lindhorst scored 10 points and dished out five assists for the Bulldogs.

The Dupo Cat Classic also tipped off Monday, with both Gibault and Valmeyer taking the court for the first time this season.

Gibault posted a 37-26 victory over Marissa on Monday. Kailynne Small scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and seven steals to pace the Hawks.

Gibault will face Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as the tourney continues through Saturday.

Valmeyer opened tourney play with a 45-27 loss to Metro East Lutheran on Monday. The Pirates will battle Marissa at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Avery Proffer also scored nine points and Kylie Eschmann scored eight points.

Dupo opened its season with a game Tuesday night against Roxana. Win or lose, the Tigers play again Thursday night.