Soccer honors for local girls

Payton Richter

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its 2022 honors recently, with several locals on the list.

Waterloo High School graduating senior Payton Richter earned IHSSCA All-State accolades after scoring a school record 43 goals this spring. She added 14 assists to become the school’s first soccer player (male or female) to record 100 points in a season.

Those named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team were Waterloo’s Ellie Schwehr (seven goals, nine assists) and Karley Kinzinger (two goals, six assists), Columbia’s Maddie Mauch (29 goals, 19 assists) and Taylor Martin (16 goals, six assists), and Gibault’s Emily Richardson (13 goals, three assists).

Columbia’s Alexa Hildebrand (10 goals, seven assists) and Gibault’s Reece Ward (six goals, nine assists) received IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention accolades, with Kinzinger and Gibault’s Addie Murphy (two goals, four assists) both receiving All-Academic honors from the organization.