Millstadt makes its move

The defending champion Millstadt Green Machine moved up the ranks of the Monroe Division in Mon-Clair League baseball action over the weekend.

Millstadt posted a Sunday sweep of the Waterloo Buds, winning 13-2 and 12-3. The losses dropped Waterloo’s season record to 3-6 and upped Millstadt’s record to 4-2.

Jack Toenjes went 3-for-4 with five RBIs for the Green Machine in game one. Cal Kossina, Tony Kossina and Brett Bunselmeyer added three hits apiece.

Joey Kossina, a southpaw, struck out five over five innings pitched for the victory.

In the second game, Tony Kossina went 3-for-5 with an RBI to lead Millstadt. Brian Lupa, Colin Shea and Toenjes added two hits each.

Andrew Yancik struck out three over two and one-third innings for the mound victory.

Toenjes and Tony Kossina are each hitting .500 to lead the Green Machine offensively. Toenjes has seven RBIs.

Millstadt plays at 1 p.m. Saturday in Edwardsville before traveling to the Southeast Missouri Tropics for a Sunday doubleheader.

Waterloo, which also lost 5-2 on Friday to the St. Louis Spikes, hosts the Tropics at 1 p.m. Saturday before hosting Edwardsville for a Sunday doubleheader.

Braeden Dobbs leads the Buds in hitting this season at .455 with seven RBIs.

In other Mon-Clair League action, the Valmeyer Lakers (6-3) were swept by the Belleville Rockies (5-2) on Sunday, 7-5 and 8-3.

In the first game, the Rockies plated three in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Valmeyer.

Cole Milam, a Waterloo High School grad, struck out five over two innings for Belleville.

Jonah James, Kenny Otero and Logan Mueth each collected two hits for Valmeyer.

In the second game, Belleville’s bats proved too potent for Lakers pitching. Kyle McConachie, a recent Columbia High School grad, went 1-for-3 with a run for the Rockies.

Leading the way for Valmeyer in the loss was Trevor Davis, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Belleville has the league’s top two hitters at the moment, Jake Issacs at .632 and Pat Gaul at .583.

Valmeyer, which hosts the Spikes at 1 p.m. Saturday before hosting Cape Girardeau for a Sunday doubleheader, is led offensively by James at .476, Jacob Rowold at .448 with eight RBIs, Davis at .440 with six RBIs and Otero at .417 with 11 RBIs.

Luke Gasser is the top pitcher thus far for the Lakers. He is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA.