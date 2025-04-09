Soccer girls keep battling

Waterloo’s Aubrey Heck directs the offense during last Tuesday’s win over Civic Memorial. See more photos from this match and other recent action at republictimes.smugmug.com.

It’s been a positive start to the spring for all three local high school girls soccer squads.

Gibault (7-2) has generated excitement for its program that hasn’t been experienced in several years.

Following a 2-0 loss on Thursday to large school Belleville West – despite 10 saves from goalie Maggie Altes – the Hawks bounced back on Monday for a 3-2 victory over Civic Memorial.

Aubry Thomas scored twice for Gibault, which also got a goal and assist from Karmon Grohmann. Altes made 12 saves in net.

The schedule gets busy in the coming days for Gibault. The Hawks played Tuesday at St. Pius, play Thursday Mater Dei, host Mehlville on Friday, and then host Roxana on Monday.

Emily Richardson is the scoring leader for Gibault this season with nine goals and nine assists. Grohmann is next with nine goals and four assists.

Columbia (7-1-1) has also stormed out of the gate this spring.

The Eagles won 9-0 at home on Tuesday against Breese Central, which was preceded by an 11-0 blasting of Wesclin on Monday.

Lucy Leitschuh netted a hat trick and added an assist in Monday’s win, which also saw both Riley Mathews and Reese Woelfel contribute two goals and two assists each.

Last Tuesday, it was a 13-0 victory for Columbia at Wood River. Mathews had a hat trick and two assists. Woelfel added a goal and three assists.

The Eagles play Thursday at Roxana, host Althoff on Friday, and then host local rival Waterloo on Monday.

Entering Tuesday’s match, Columbia was led in scoring on the season by Mathews with 11 goals and four assists.

Waterloo (3-2-1) took a tough loss at home Tuesday against Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad, 5-1.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 4-0 over Civic Memorial. Nichole Gum netted a hat trick for Waterloo, with Aubrey Heck scoring the other goal and Grace Pohl dishing out three assists.

Waterloo plays Thursday at Mascoutah and hosts Perryville on Friday prior to Monday’s clash at Columbia.

Gum is the scoring leader for the Bulldogs with eight goals this spring.