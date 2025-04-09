Softballers back at it after the rain

Waterloo’s Ava Brown (left) avoids a tag to score during a game at O’Fallon earlier this season.

Local high school softball action has been limited of late due to rainy weather over the past week, but clearer skies means a return to the diamond.

Waterloo (6-1) picked up an 8-6 win over Red Bud on Monday, getting a 3-for-3 showing from Ava Brown. She homered and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs, who got another pitching win from Aidan Dintelman.

The Bulldogs play Wednesday at rival Columbia, then play Thursday at Belleville West and Monday at Triad.

Dintelman is 6-0 with a 0.74 ERA in the pitching circle in addition to hitting .524 with three homers and eight RBIs.

Brown is hitting .421 with 15 RBIs. Samantha Juelfs is hitting .421 with 10 runs.

Columbia (5-2) won 5-3 last Tuesday at Mascoutah. Harlie Rainbolt went 2-for-3, Reagan Mathews added a hit and two RBIs, and Paige Froess picked up the pitching win.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Freeburg, winning 4-0, host Waterloo on Wednesday and then host Freeburg on Thursday.

Leading the offense so far for Columbia this spring are Elle van Breusegen and Reese Jarrard, both at .471 with eight runs scored.

Dupo (3-3) lost 6-3 last Tuesday to Red Bud despite 2-for-4 showings at the plate from Keara Prater and Kylie Kloess.

The Tigers hosted Marissa on Tuesday and play Wednesday at Chester and Monday at Cahokia.

Adrienne Latimer leads Dupo in hitting a .636 with nine stolen bases, followed by Kloess at .571 with 10 runs and Kaitlyn Roberts at .500.

Gibault (3-4) played Tuesday at Valmeyer (1-2), after both squads have been the victim of rainouts.

The Hawks play Thursday at Steeleville and Friday at Father McGivney before hosting Sparta on Monday.

Leading the way on offense in the early going for Gibault is Lauren Lanham at .542 with 13 runs.

The Pirates play this coming Tuesday at New Athens.

Leading the way for Valmeyer this spring are Allie Coats and Madisyn Huddleston, both at .500 after just three games.