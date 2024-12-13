Snoop | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- December 13, 2024

Hi! My name is Snoop and I am a complete doll! (not my words but my foster families’ words). Snoop is crate trained, housebroken and is extremely friendly. She loves a good belly rub and playing fetch. Snoop loves her toys too, especially those with squeakers! This girl has it all…good looks, gentle, and is a delight!

Snoop is three and a half years old and weighs 65 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it along to meet Kuma.

