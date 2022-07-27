Pictured is the suspect vehicle in a Friday night smash and grab theft in Columbia.

Police are investigating a burglary to vehicle report Friday night in the parking lot of Christ Community Lutheran Church near Oerter Park off Gall Road in Columbia.

A man performing maintenance work inside the church returned to his black Suzuki SUV at about 11 p.m. to find a rear passenger window shattered out and items missing from inside his vehicle.

Video surveillance shows a possible suspect vehicle being a white pickup truck with a white camper shell that was driven by a male.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.