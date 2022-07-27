KB Contracting keeps building

Pictured is a rendering of what one of the gasthauses will look like on Third Street in Waterloo when completed.

By ISABELLA SIMMONDS

For the Republic-Times

Mike and Taylor Thomas have had much success with their Waterloo businesses in the past three years and continue to grow and create projects locally.

KB Contracting, named after their children Kaylee and Brantley, has been in business since 2019 and has prevailed through several economic challenges.

What first started out as a property development company has turned into what Mike describes as a “big construction company for a smaller consumer.”

The couple emphasized they have a design-build construction approach which allows KB Contracting to do detailed proposals and designs, as well as manage their projects from start to finish.

Mike, whose background is in construction, explained that their model is to bring a well-managed company to the residential market.

He and his wife realized the residential construction market needed someone who could both design and construct.

Taylor, who studied interior design at St. Louis Community College and previously worked for local contractors, has her own business, DPF Designs – a modern interior design company that aims to add a personal touch.

Together, the couple combines their extensive knowledge and skill sets to help improve Waterloo homes, as well as surrounding areas.

“In a small town, reputation is key. Word of mouth business is our primary business,” said Mike.

He explained that KB Contracting’s approach to business is to have high quality materials and high quality work.

Both he and his wife were among those whose company was affected by inflation. Mike mentioned that KB Contracting had to be close to “open-book” with the costs of products.

To do this, they allowed their clients to see how much they were spending on products now compared to the price of those items a year ago.

Inflation has affected fuel prices along with many construction materials, especially those like vinyl siding that are petroleum-based.

Many metals have also doubled in price, and that cost gets passed onto the consumer.

KB Contracting hasn’t let the economy get in the way of creating new projects.

Their most recent project is Off Main Gasthauses, which are soon-to-be vacation home rentals near Main Street in Waterloo.

“When we saw the two houses come on the market, we knew there was potential in them,” explained Taylor.

The location of the houses will allow for guests to experience Waterloo and all it has to offer while still being comfortable and stylish. They have designed the houses to be opposite styles, with one being an industrial Moroccan style and the other being a pastel cottage, or as Taylor describes, “Miss Honey’s home from Matilda.”

Each home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and together can comfortably sleep eight people. Bookings for Off Main Gasthauses begin Aug. 22.

Mike and Taylor’s favorite part of owning a business in Monroe County is that they can get to know their clients and see them happy.

“We love being an active part of the community and you really get to know everybody,” said Mike.

The pair have big plans for the future and hope to get into the commercial market.

With his extensive background in commercial construction, and hers in contracting and design, they aspire to build restaurants and office buildings in the years to come.