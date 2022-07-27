Drug arrest after truck stalls on I-255

A Missouri man is facing multiple charges following a bizarre incident Tuesday evening on I-255 in Columbia.

At about 7:45 p.m., a Columbia police officer patrolling the interstate observed a tan 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with no registration driving slowly on the shoulder of I-255 eastbound near the Columbia exit before coming to a stop, possibly due to running out of gas. The officer then saw a white man wearing a blue shirt exit the vehicle and take off running over the guardrail near Jefferson Barracks Golf Tee and continuing west on Ramsey Road.

It was soon learned that the Missouri Highway Patrol had been pursuing this truck in St. Louis County for possible traffic and other offenses. Also at about this time, a caller on I-255 reported to 911 that she observed someone tossing a bag with a white powdery substance from this same truck a short time prior.

Columbia officers eventually located the male subject walking on the Fish Lake Overpass and found the bag described by the caller at about 8:30 p.m. This bag contained a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine, police said.

Charged in the incident was Nicklaus Griffith, 38, of Festus, Mo., with unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving while license revoked, no valid registration and no insurance. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Griffith also faces possible charges in Missouri.