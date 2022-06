Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab theft was reported Saturday morning at a Columbia park.

Shortly after 9:40 a.m., a woman called to report that a window was broken on her van while it was parked at Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial Park. A wallet and other items were reported stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.