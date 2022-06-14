Tuesday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Route 3 at Carl Street in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia Fire Department.

Police said a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Joel H. Harres, 66, of Columbia, was traveling south on Route 3 when a 2005 Cadillac Deville driven by Joan M. Adams, 77, of Columbia, traveled east through the intersection on Carl Street. The front of the Suburban struck the driver’s side of the Cadillac.

Both drivers reported injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, Mo.