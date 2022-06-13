Possible bridge jumper rescued

A 32-year-old Dupo woman was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County following a Friday night incident on Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS responded along with Illinois State Police to the report of a possible jumper/suicidal subject on I-255 westbound at the bridge. The subject was successfully talked off the bridge.

“The police officers and EMS did a great job of talking to her,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Traffic was stalled on the bridge for about 30 minutes, police said.