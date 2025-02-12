Showing support for Oak Hill

Late last month, Monroe County celebrated its final payment of construction bonds for Oak Hill, the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center that served as the replacement for the Monroe County Care and Rehabilitation Center 20 years ago.

With resources for therapy through Evergreen Pointe, memory care through Whispering Pines and senior care and living through Arbor Court and Magnolia Terrace, respectively, Oak Hill continues to be a vital resource for many in Monroe County, and those looking to contribute to the facilities have a simple means of doing so via the Oak Hill endowment fund.

Local farmer and businessman George Obernagel serves as the head of the group which manages the endowment fund. He recently spoke with the Republic-Times to provide an overview of the fund and how it benefits Oak Hill, located at 623 Hamacher Street in Waterloo, and its residents.

As he described, the fund was established many years ago as a means for folks to donate to what was then Monroe County Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Over the years, the fund has grown significantly as folks have either made direct donations or left significant contributions through trusts.

Obernagel and the other individuals who manage the fund take the interest generated each year and use it to purchase various amenities for the facility.

“From the proceeds, the interest from the trust, Oak Hill comes to us and makes requests,” Obernagel said. “We help decorate rooms, we buy televisions, we bought a bunch of game stuff for the older people… Many, many things.”

He further explained that Oak Hill approaches the endowment fund’s board every so often throughout the year with requests, and the board then typically spends somewhere between $30,000-70,000 annually.

Oak Hill’s website also notes some of the items the endowment fund has been able to provide over the years – including a gazebo, bus, playground for visiting children and several other services or luxuries to make life at Oak Hill a bit more enjoyable.

Obernagel noted the county handles general operations of Oak Hill and its facilities. This fund simply serves as a means for Oak Hill to acquire various features that make residents’ time there that much more comfortable.

“We get things for the residents that the county might not be able to do,” Obernagel said.

Obernagel offered thanks to those who have already contributed to the fund over the years.

“I would thank the people who’ve made donations to the foundation, made as memorials or requests out of their trusts and estates,” Obernagel said. “We appreciate it very much. These funds are always guaranteed to continue to benefit the needs of the residents of the nursing home.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so by reaching out to Oak Hill at 618-939-3488.