County clerk follows the money

With recent state and national headlines focusing on government efficiency as well as questionable government spending, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean is pushing for a change in the way the county tracks expense reimbursement and the use of its credit cards.

During last Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, McLean proposed several amendments to Chapter 1, Article VII of the county’s code of ordinances.

McLean explained he would like the way travel reimbursement is handled to be “smooth and efficient,” suggesting the county remove specific dollar amounts from the ordinance and instead using the rate provided by the federal General Services Administration.

He noted GSA guidelines for hotels are kept current and are based on the location and season during which the stay occurs.

For instance, a hotel in Indianapolis may have a different cost than one in Chicago. Furthermore, the same hotel room in Nashville, Tenn., might cost $100 more in May than it would in January.

Using GSA rates would allow county department directors to schedule conference and convention visits without being limited by a specific dollar amount.

McLean reported the last update to the ordinance was in 2017, and it allows $150 per day for hotel expenses, which he said was “unrealistic” in some scenarios.

Also related to travel expenses, McLean suggested meal and incidentals reimbursement also be paid based on the GSA rate.

Instead of the clerk’s office reviewing receipts and issuing checks based on those amounts, McLean said a flat rate would benefit his department tremendously.

Commissioner Vicki Koerber disagreed with the idea of not requiring receipts, saying she would not want the county paying for alcohol purchases, for instance.

“I like to see receipts,” Koerber said. “I believe it’s good checks-and-balances.”

McLean then explained that his department is responsible for documenting and storing those receipts, a process he described as time consuming.

“It’s a lot to go through,” McLean said, pointing out that his department issued over $50 million in checks during the last fiscal year.

He also said department heads would still be able to review receipts before approving meal reimbursement requests, reiterating the burdensome nature of processing and storing such receipts in the clerk’s office.

Commissioners decided to table action on the proposal, suggesting action may be taken in March.

Action on subsequent items was also tabled after discussion.

Regarding miscellaneous expenses, McLean urged commissioners to adopt specific guidelines for county departments to follow.

The way the ordinance is currently structured makes the clerk’s office the arbiter of miscellaneous expenses, McLean said, calling the policy “loose” and wanting clear guidance to prevent accusations of favoritism in approving and denying reimbursement requests.

McLean later explained the county clerk’s office issues checks while the treasurer is responsible for reconciling all expenses as county budget officer.

Concerning county credit card use, McLean said the county should adopt a method which provides more oversight for spending.

While he said most department directors are good at managing spending for department-specific purchases, McLean pointed to a past instance when four different departments bought floral arrangements for the same funeral.

Having a central point of approval for miscellaneous expenses would not only prevent similar occurrences, but will also prevent frivolous or unauthorized spending McLean said.

He brought up a recent incident in St. Clair County where a municipal supervisor used a debit card issued to Canteen Township to get cash at a St. Louis casino.

McLean also reported an incident last year in which Monroe County checks were nearly used fraudulently in an amount over $100,000.

He said no county employees were involved in the incident.

A set of checks issued for use by Monroe County were stolen, presumably somewhere in an Atlanta, Ga., postal sorting facility, McLean told the Republic-Times.

The checks were then altered, but they were flagged before they could be used.

Having a central authorization mechanism would allow the clerk’s office to be more proactive in recognizing possible fraud, McLean argued.

He concluded by reminding commissioners an updated policy would help his department keep expense records more efficiently and allow the county to be more proactive in its financial stewardship.

“Don’t put it off,” McLean said, referring to the tabling of the suggested amendments.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board is Tuesday, Feb. 18, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse.