DAISY Award nurses at Red Bud Regional

Pictured are Brenden Heller and Melanie Lehman, two nurses at Red Bud Regional Hospital who were recently recognized with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Brenden Heller and Melanie Lehman, registered nurses in the emergency department at Red Bud Regional Hospital, were honored this quarter with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Heller and Lehman received a nomination from a patient’s daughter which stated:

“I brought in my mother, and they greeted us with a smile, introduced themselves and listened to our story. They showed compassion and understanding of our situation and explained what was to happen, joked and laughed with us. It was as if we were discussing a shared parent! We were also having trouble with my mother’s phone. With her possibly being transferred to another hospital, getting her phone to work was essential. They fixed it. I have been in healthcare for close to 35 years, and this kind of care is not routine, it’s exceptional.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“Brenden and Melanie both exemplify our mission of delivering safe and compassionate care,” Red Bud Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Jen Babb said. “The DAISY program allows our patients, their families, and the community to acknowledge the numerous ways our nurses fulfill this mission daily. It is crucial for our nurses to feel appreciated, and The DAISY Foundation offers us a means to convey that appreciation.”

More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.