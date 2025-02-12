Real Estate Transactions | Jan. 27-31

Republic-Times- February 11, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours..

Date: Jan. 27
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: Lynn A Doerr, Richard D. Doerr Jr.
Address: 343 Jenny Court, Waterloo
Cost: $70,000

Date: Jan. 27
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Samantha M. Pope, Timothy J. Pope
Address: 413 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $476,354

Date: Jan. 27
Grantor: Barbara A. Boedges
Grantee: Jesse K. Matthews
Address: 311 Briarwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $175,000

Date: Jan. 29
Grantor: Clee LLC, Reifschneider Renovation LLC
Grantee: VDF Properties INC
Address: 230 North Main Street, Columbia
109 East Walnut Street, Columbia
Cost: $790,000

Date: Jan. 29
Grantor: Dennis R. Brand, Virginia L. Brand
Grantee: Greta L. Kirk
Address: 723 Remlok Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $194,000

Date: Jan. 31
Grantor: Katherine A. Zanders Stellhorn
Grantee: Brian Cox, Christine L. Zanders Cox
Address: 5947 MM Road, Red Bud
Cost: $1,650,000

